Nearly a dozen members of feuding gangs in Stockton were arrested following a months-long investigation into several gangs, police officials announced.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the department investigated multiple shootings from 2014 through 2018, including homicides in Stockton and San Joaquin County.

These shootings involved numerous Norteno gangs who have been feuding with one another since 2012, police said. These gangs were identified as the Barrio Conway Nortenos, the United Nortenos, the Southside Stockton Nortenos, and the Triple Six Gangsters.

The Stockton Police Department, with the help of the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, made the following arrests:

United Norteno gang member Manuel Solis, 23, Southside Stocktone Norteno gang member Jorge Herrera Cruz, 25, and Norteno gang member Carlos Valencia, 21, were arrested for multiple robberies at Stockton banks. The three worked together to assault bank patrons and steal their cash. Solis’ mother, Mona Sandoval, 44, was also arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment after two loaded firearms were recovered from her home during the service of a search warrant.

Barrio Conway Norteno gang members Angel Lopez, 24, and Addonnys Bustamante, 18, were arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery, and gang enhancements related to an Oct. 5, 2018, incident which occurred in the area of La Cresta and Caribrook Ways. Lopez and Bustamante forced a 16-year-old male out of his car and stole the victim’s money and cellphone. The two then forced the victim into a car and threatened to kill him. The victim jumped from the moving car, at which point the suspects shot at the victim. The victim was not hit by the gunfire.

Barrio Conway Norteno gang member Hector Perez, 31, was arrested for trafficking/sales of controlled substances, trafficking/possession of firearms, accessory after the fact, and gang enhancements.

Barrio Conway Norteno gang member Daniel Farias, 22, was arrested for trafficking/sales of controlled substances, firearm violations, possession of a 50-round drum magazine, and gang enhancements.

Triple Six Gangster and parolee, Felix Torres, 34, was arrested for being in possession of an assault rifle.

Flyboys associate and parolee Fredi Rendon-Arriaga, 19, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and gang enhancements for his possession of two firearms and an illegal extended magazine.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said investigators believe the people arrested might also be responsible for some unsolved violent crimes.

"Now, since they are in custody, we hope people will come forward with information that will allow us to solve these serious cases and bring closure to the victims’ families," Jones said.

