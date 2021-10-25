'Pretty crazy' | Atmospheric river pummels Stockton with buckets of rain

Stockton picked up over 3" of rain in a 24-hour period, flooding streets across town.

STOCKTON, Calif — A so-called "atmospheric river' storm lived up to its name, wreaking havoc throughout San Joaquin County and Central California.

The late October storm dropped over three inches of rain on Stockton within a 24-hour period.

No neighborhood was spared from the heavy and steady rainfall that flooded roadways, making driving hazardous for those who had to venture out.

"Pretty crazy. I mean, we've always had some flooding, but this is amazing," said Mike Zidich, who made his way home to Williamsburg Place in North Stockton last night after work.

"And I had to park about five, six houses down and (there) was water up to my shins anyway," said Zidich.

For San Joaquin County Public Works crews, it was around the clock work for the team of 75 battling Mother Nature and constant calls for service.

"This was a very intense storm. The systems were overwhelmed, meaning the pumps were working, the drains were unclogged, however, just the amount of rainfall in a short period of time, caused some impacts," said David Tolliver, Deputy Director of Operations for the San Joaquin County Public Works Department.

Several schools in San Joaquin County also closed their doors because of the treacherous weather while others stayed open.

On Highway 99 near Stockton, the rain brought about several spinouts for vehicles trying to navigate the relentless downpour.

The Public Works Department was called to six trees down throughout the county, but they were surprised there was not more.

Next door in Stanislaus County, the heavy downpour brought over two-inches of rain in a 24-hour period for Modesto.

