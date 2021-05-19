Audio: Listen to Jimmy Inn's 'End of Watch' radio call

A final tribute of respect to slain Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn was played at his memorial service Wednesday afternoon.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The "End of Watch" radio call is a tradition to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Listen to Stockton police officer Jimmy Inn's radio call that was broadcasted at his funeral service on Wednesday, May 19.

Inn, 30, was killed on May 11 in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

"Officer Jimmy Inn was responding to a domestic violence report, to assist a domestic violence victim and he died protecting those who cannot protect themselves," Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said about Inn the day he died. "He gave the ultimate sacrifice, knowing this was a dangerous job."

Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, worked with the Stockton Police Department since December of 2015. He will be remembered by his fellow officer and wife, his son, stepson and stepdaughter.

Jones told ABC10 he heard an outpouring of stories about how Inn made a difference across the community.

"He came to my police call and he was there when I needed him or I ran into in this situation. He was just so kind and nice and respectful. So, I mean he just really had that compassion and that ability to be a good tactical officer," Jones said.

His wife, Tela, spoke about all of the things she loved about Jimmy at his funeral service on Wednesday.

"He was so much fun," Inn said. "I wanted to go everywhere with him."

Tela said that Jimmy had saved her life. Though she felt broken and alone when she met him, Jimmy made her smile and laugh.

"Jimmy had a burden for this city like I've never seen before," Tela said. She added that he always wanted to do more for the city of Stockton.