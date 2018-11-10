If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Police are on the lookout for a Stockton man reported missing early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Theron Simon was last seen at the Lincoln Street Caltrans yard, located near S. Lincoln Street and W. Lafayette Street, along the Ort J. Lofthus Freeway in Stockton around 8 a.m.

Simon is described as a black male with a black and gray afroed hair. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs 145 pounds. A clothing description was not given.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Stockton CHP office at 209-938-4800.

