STOCKTON, Calif. — Several police officers were the targets of a trash can during a clash with Bear Creek High School students Friday morning in Stockton, police said.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown when around 80 students began hitting officers and throwing things to prevent them from detaining the student they were there to speak with.

Officers were called to the school around 10:46 a.m. after reports of a student fighting with staff. When they attempted to make contact, the student resisted and the altercation drew the attention of the students nearby.

No officers, staff, or students were injured in the incident. The student was cited for resisting arrest. Once the student was off campus, the lockdown was lifted.

“This morning at Bear Creek High School, staff members and the School Resource Officer attempted to address a safety concern with a student who was uncooperative," wrote Chelsea Vongehr with the Lodi Unified School District in a statement to ABC10. "Other students interfered in the process, which created an unsafe environment. Additional Stockton Police Department officers arrived to assist and in an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown. Officers reported that approximately 80 students were involved and that some were throwing objects at the adults. One student was removed from campus by law enforcement. All students and staff are safe. We will continue to work closely with the Stockton Police Department as they conduct their investigation.”

