Beloved brother, son killed after watching sideshow in Stockton

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A heartbroken Sacramento family is mourning the death of their son, who was killed in a shooting in Stockton over the weekend after a sideshow.

Family members identified the victim as 18-year-old American Legion High School graduate Angel Ramos.

"He always made time for family," said Yessenia Magallon, Ramos’ sister-in-law.

"He loved to eat. That boy always ate," added Annalyssa Chavez, Ramos' older sister. “He was my little brother; he acted like a big brother."



Family members describe Ramos as a loving, happy-go-lucky kid, who was goofy and very protective of his siblings.

"We are waiting for him to come then we realize he is not, and there is a huge void in my heart," said Maria Soria, Ramos' mother.



Stockton Police Department says Ramos was shot and killed early Sunday morning near Main Street and Rendon Avenue. Police say a sideshow was reported in that area a half-hour earlier. The Sacramento native later died at the hospital.



"We were texting just hours before the incident even happened and making sure he was OK,” said Magallon. “And he was like 'I'm fine,' like 'I love you guys,' 'I will be home.' And we woke up in the morning, and it was not fine."



Family says Ramos was a huge fan of cars and of car shows. They add, this latest instance was at least his second time watching a sideshow in Stockton.

Stockton Police would not clarify whether Ramos was a spectator or a participant, only saying it is an active investigation.

"Number one question was, well, what was an 18-year-old doing out there? Living life,” said Chavez. “Having fun and watching the cars. There is nothing wrong with that. He wasn't a bad kid. He did not deserve this.”

As police look for a shooter, the family is pleading with whoever did this to turn themselves in.

"We will never get them back,” said Soria. “The hole will always be there. We will not judge you. Just come forward. Be honest with yourself because at the end, it is going to be what matters, is honesty with yourself."



There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Call Stockton Crime Stoppers for any tips. You can remain Anonymous.

The family is raising money through a GoFundMe for a funeral.

