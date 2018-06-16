A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Stockton, Friday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene of the crash, near Alpine Avenue and Sutter Street, around 6 p.m. The victim, only identified as an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while traffic investigators work the scene.



