Stockton accepts bids to sell naming rights to downtown Arena

The contract would last for 10 years and include new signage inside and outside of the Arena, visible from I-5.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton is accepting bids to sell the naming rights to the Stockton Arena. The city began accepting proposals on Thursday, according to a posting on the city's website.

The Stockton Arena, which first opened in 2005, has never had a name change. The 12,000-capacity event venue located on Fremont Street is one of the most prominent structures that make up the city's downtown waterfront skyline.

The contract for the naming rights would last 10 years from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2033. The company or person whose bid is selected for the project would be responsible for providing interior and exterior signage featuring the new name.

The signs would be visible from Freemont Street, Interstate 5 and the Crosstown Freeway/ State Route 4.

In the city's request for bids, staffers offered seven bulleted reasons why an applicant should consider the naming rights. The reasons include:

"Position your company as a forward-thinking, community leader.

Expose your brand to a cross-section of demographic, geographic, and lifestyle market segments.

Build engaging relationships.

Build positive associations through beloved events, experiences, traditions, and memories made at the Arena.

Drive sales for a new and existing business

Engage in corporate community experiences.

Influence consumer perceptions"

The city will be accepting bids until June 8, 2023. After bids are analyzed and ranked, the finalists will go before the City Council for final approval.

An estimated 470,000 people attend events at the Stockton Arena throughout the year. The Arena, owned by the City of Stockton but operated by ASM Global, is the home court of the G-League Stockton Kings.

Watch more Stockton stories from ABC10: '20 miles' | Stockton school campus supervisor buys student new bike after theft