Big rig carrying chickens overturns on Stockton exit ramp, causing traffic delays

Lanes are close on an exit ramp connecting northbound Highway 99 to the Crosstown Freeway.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An exit ramp leaving Highway 99 northbound heading onto Highway 4, also known at the Crosstown Freeway, is blocked off after a tractor trailer carrying live chickens overturned.

Crews are expected to be on the scene in Stockton for at least a couple more hours as of 6 a.m. to clear the big rig from the road.

Commuters should plan alternate routes as drive times will likely be affected. Highway 99 northbound appears to be moving as of 6 a.m.

Some possible alternative options for Highway 4 include Highway 120, Charter Way, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

ABC10's Zach Fuentes was on the scene and reported that the big rig hit a wall as it was turning on the exit ramp, flipping over. Orange crates of chickens are still stacked on the trailer, turned on their side.

Sadly, Fuentes said that many chickens did not survive. There were no human injuries to report.

On scene in Stockton of an overturned big rig carrying chickens. CHP says no major injuries to humans but many chickens did not survive. This is the exit leaving 99 northbound heading onto the 4 westbound. Crews will be here for at least a couple more hours to clear.@ABC10 pic.twitter.com/KLy11nR9im — Zach Fuentes (@ZachFuentesTV) May 14, 2021

According to Fuentes, crews need to remove each crate of chickens from the trailer bed before flipping the truck upright.

It is also from this overpass that a fire on the Miracle Mile in Stockton can be seen. That fire was reported by Stockton City Fire Dispatch to be on the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue near multiple businesses. Fuentes said that flames could be seen from the freeway earlier in the morning, but as of 6 a.m., only black smoke is visible from that location.

