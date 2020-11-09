Body cam footage released in July shooting in Stockton

A man was shot and killed by officers on July 23, 2020 at a Days Inn Hotel in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has released body-cam footage from an incident where officers shot and killed a man while responding to a call at a Stockton hotel.

The shooting happened July 23, 2020, at the Days Inn Hotel in the 4200 block of Waterloo Road in Stockton. In a YouTube video, Sheriff Patrick Withrow described the situation as a "critical incident." He said shortly before midnight dispatch received a call about a man walking up and down the hallway, yelling that someone stole his television. The man was carrying what the caller believed to be a handgun, which was silver and black in color, Withrow said.

Officers arrived on the scene, exited their vehicles in the hotel's parking lot and spoke with several people to find out if they'd seen anything, according to Withrow. They eventually entered the hotel through a side door and "instantly encountered the suspect with what appeared to be a handgun in his hand," according to Withrow.

"The suspect began to raise the handgun towards our officers. They gave verbal commands and immediately fired their weapons to protect their lives," Withrow said.

Officers then backed out of the situation, waited for other officers to arrive, and got a ballistic shield to go back in when they saw the suspect was down on the ground and immediately began first aid, Withrow explained in the video.

"Our officers contacted dispatch, requested an ambulance and a short time later, medical attention arrived," he said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Withrow said a protocol investigation, including the Department of Justice, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, was conducted and the results are pending.