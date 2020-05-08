Stockton police release video showing officers shoot, kill alleged homicide suspect

Bodycam footage of the "critical incident" was released on YouTube.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police have released body cam footage of an officer involved shooting that led to the death of an alleged homicide suspect.

On July 15, officers found Antwane Burrise, 39, in a car outside an apartment complex along the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. Police attempted to block him in with their patrol cars. Burrise, however, attempted to escape by ramming his car into the patrol cars. Police "gave Burrise multiple commands to surrender," but he instead placed his car in reverse and drove in the direction of an undercover officer. That's when three officers opened fire, hitting Burrise multiple times.

In a video just released by the Stockton Police Department, officers can be heard yelling "stop now" at Burrise as he attempted to drive away after initially being blocked in by police. The video also shows the undercover officer run from behind a white SUV to directly behind Burrise's car. One of the officers can be heard saying "watch out John" as Burrise reverses his car. That's when police started shooting.

Officers shot "less-lethal shotgun bean bag rounds" at the car window, so they could check on Burrise. They removed him from the car and began life-saving measures, however he later died at a hospital.

Burrise — who had an outstanding homicide warrant for his arrested — was a suspect in the shooting death of Renard Thomas, 39, who was shot and killed on June 1, 2020.

A new California law defines when lethal force can be used. AB 392 allows police to use lethal force only when necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious injury to officers or bystanders.

At the time of the shooting, Stockton police said they learned there were community members who were fearful of Burrise and were "intimidated by him."

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP: