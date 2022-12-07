Boil water notice canceled for nearly 300 Stockton properties

The boil water notice was issued Monday due to water pressure issues caused by repair work on a broken pipe.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A boil water notice issued to nearly 300 homes in east Stockton has been canceled after testing results found that the tap water is safe to consume.

City officials issued the notice on Monday by visiting homes in the impacted area in person, between Lafayette and Marsh streets and Filbert and Broadway streets.

Water samples were collected on Monday and Tuesday and samples from both days were tested following guidelines issued by the California Water Resources Control Board, city officials said in a news release.

Test results showed the water is safe to consume leading officials with the city, the State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water and the San Joaquin County Health Department to cancel the boil notice Wednesday.

The boil water notice, which impacted nearly 300 properties, was issued after California Water Service Company crews closed off two pipeline interconnection sites in order to repair a broken pipe.

The repair work caused low-pressure water flows. For two days, residents in the area were told to only drink bottled water or to boil tap water to be used for drinking or cooking.

The notice did not apply to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School despite the school falling within the notice's zone.

