Bowling alleys reopen in San Joaquin County as they move into the orange tier

COVID-19 Orange Tier allows bowling at 25% capacity, but up to 50% if guests are vaccinated.

STOCKTON, Calif — Bowling is officially back open in San Joaquin County.

Lower cases of COVID-19 dropped the county into the "orange tier" Tuesday That means 25% capacity is allowed for bowling alleys, but they can expand up to 50% if guests are vaccinated.

"I couldn't hardly wait. It's been over a year and I'm not bowling as good as I was before," Jean King, a 90-year-old bowler from Stockton, said.

Stockton's iconic West Lane Bowl had been closed for over a year due to the pandemic. A normal day would bring in 300 to 400 people to bowl, but right now it's a much smaller amount with the restrictions.

"It hurt quite a bit. I don't know if we will ever make it up. But, we got a few grants here and there from the government and we survived," Rick Johnson, General Manager of West Lane Bowl, said.

Johnson said league play will begin in September instead of the usual summer time as things get back to normal.

"I love seeing all the faces that I haven't seen since the whole coronavirus pandemic. It's just nice to come down and see good friends," bowler Travis Morris said.

In order to make sure they keep up with the capacity guidelines, Johnson said that every other lane is closed and they estimate the number of guests by lane.

After each lane is used it is also cleaned and sanitized before the next group uses it.

ABC10 called Stockton's other iconic bowling alley, Pacific Bowl on Pacific Avenue, to see if they were open now that the county is in the orange tier, but they did not answer.