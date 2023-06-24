Fireworks to light up Stockton sky Saturday and Sunday

Independence Day will come early for Stockton residents with two fireworks shows planned this weekend.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Fourth of July might be more than a week away, but celebrations are starting early in Stockton.

The Brookside Country Club is returning its annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show on Sunday. The celebration, held at the country club, will include beer, wine, cocktails, food trucks, a barbecue tent, a bungee trampoline, bounce houses, live music and more.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults age 13 and up, and $15 for children. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Fireworks are expected to light up the sky later in the night.

While the event will be behind Brookside Country Club's gates, the fireworks show is typically visible from across the Brookside community, in the area of March Lane and Brookside Road.

Fireworks will also light up the sky in downtown Stockton on Saturday. The Stockton Ports will take on the San Jose Giants at Banner Island Ballpark.

The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. and the game will end with a fireworks show. Tickets range from $13 to $18.

The Ports will host an "Independence Weekend" promotion July 1 and July 2. The matchup on July 1 will also feature a fireworks show following the game which starts at 7:05 p.m.

On the Fourth of July, the City of Stockton will also host a Parade, Festival and Firework Show. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Stockton, starting at the corner of Weber Avenue and Center Street.

A free festival at the Weber Point Events Center will follow featuring activities, food trucks, live music and giveaways. The city's fireworks show will happen around 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

