Cal Water: Tap water may appear discolored for some in Stockton

The issue is impacting Cal Water customers in the Stockton area who receive water from the Stockton East Water District.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some California Water Service (Cal Water) customers in Stockton may see discolored water coming from their faucets, the company announced Saturday.

The agency that provides wholesale water to Cal Water in the Stockton area, the Stockton East Water District, is investigating a possible issue with its water supply source, according to a notice sent to customers by Cal Water.

As a result of the undisclosed issue, Cal Water temporarily suspended the wholesale water supply and turned to groundwater wells to serve customers in Stockton.

The switch to groundwater will cause a change in water movement within pipes which might result in slightly discolored water, Cal Water said.

Officials ask customers to flush their tap briefly until the discoloration clears. If it does not clear, customers are asked to call the Cal Water office at 209-547-7900.

Water from the Stockton East Water District is imported from the New Melones and New Hogan Reservoirs.

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: Stockton homes severely damaged by floodwaters | To The Point