STOCKTON, Calif. -- Omar Olivarez practiced tying together plastic sheeting on a grassy slope at Stockton's Van Buskirk Park.

"We're putting this together to actually help out the citizens of the San Joaquin Valley, and really hope I never actually have to do this, because that means we're going to be in a catastrophe," said Olivarez.

Olivarez joined more than 200 other corps members and staff from across California to learn techniques to halt flood waters in their path. It was an all-day readiness and response exercise to a flood emergency.

Along with learning how to roll out and secure the heavy plastic sheeting to protect levees, members learned how to tie sand bags together. They formed a practice "sand bag chain" of people to quickly and uniformly move sand bags to where they will need to go in the event of a real storm.

"After hearing forecasts of potential changes in weather for California, forecasts show we could be in for heavier precipitation. More likelihood of flooding than we have in the past," said Dana Howard, Communications Director for California Conservation Corps (CCC).

Stockton was chosen to hold the exercise because the area is prone to flooding with historic levees shoring-up waterways within the Delta.

The CCC also opened-up it's new Delta Center last month, which is a designated flood response center. The center can house up to 500 CCC members who then can be deployed across the state.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV