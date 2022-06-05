California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Friday. Here's what to know.

Many longtime vendors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival will be at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds festival for the weekend, a spokesperson told ABC10.

STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14.

The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs the annual San Joaquin Asparagus Festival.

"A lot of the vendors were looking for places to go," festival spokesperson Alan Sanchez told ABC10. "And here in California, we're one of the top producers in the United States when it comes to producing garlic, so we want to support our local farmers by putting on this festival."

Not just food and carnival rides, the California Garlic Festival will have a petting zoo, monster truck rides, a scholarship pageant and a photography contest.

About 200 to 300 low riders and hot shot cars will be on display, along with live music and dance.

Garlic ice cream is one of the more unique items you'll find at the California Garlic Festival, Sanchez said, and it's served up with maple brown sugar. Each vendor also has to serve at least one garlic-related item on their menu.

Similar to the Asparagus Festival, an independent security team will be working at the Garlic Festival, and staff will be working with Stockton police.

"It's going to be the first year that people are going to be able to experience something like this here in San Joaquin County," he said. "We really want to make sure that we push 'family safe' and fun."