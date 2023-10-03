Car crashes into glider plane being towed through Stockton

The impact of the crash caused the small plane to roll into other lanes of Interstate 5.

STOCKTON, Calif. — No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a glider plane that was being towed on Interstate 5 in Stockton, the California Highway Patrols said.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, Stockton's CHP office said that a driver did not see a glider plane being towed in front of him on I-5 near March Lane.

The driver allegedly crashed into the plane causing it to travel across freeway lanes before coming to a stop on the center divider of southbound I-5 near March Lane.

"No one was injured in this crash and it reminds us to pay attention to what’s going on ahead of us, as traffic conditions change second by second," the Facebook post said. "Driving requires 100% of your attention 100% of the time."

