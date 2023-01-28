Stockton man arrested for allegedly shooting at car with child inside

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police officers in Stockton have arrested a 62-year-old man accused of shooting at a car with a 26-year-old woman and a child inside.

Investigators allege that William Mitchell shot out the window of the woman's car as it was driving east on Clay Street near Center Street around 4:18 p.m. Friday. Mitchell was allegedly inside of his parked motorhome at the time of the shooting.

Officers found Mitchell inside the motorhome after arriving at the scene and arrested him. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

