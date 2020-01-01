STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputy stopped two would-be thieves attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in broad daylight in Stockton on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said two men, David Guzman, 32, and Reynaldo Pena, 25, were spotted underneath a stolen Honda near Netherton Avenue and Farmington Road. A sheriff's deputy on the scene also found a stolen rental car near the crime scene that had the stolen parts from the Honda inside.

Both Guzman and Pena were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and have been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit crimes.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Guzman also had methamphetamine on him. Pena had additional warrants for his arrest, including a previously stolen vehicle and misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Guzman's bail is set at $350,000. Pena's bail is set at $250,000. Both Guzman's and Pena's next scheduled court date is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

READ MORE:

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Catalytic converter thief caught on camera in Stockton

A surveillance camera caught a thief in action attempting to steal the catalytic converter off a car in Stockton. Police say the crime is on the rise.