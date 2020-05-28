Catholic churches in Stockton to resume in-person mass with modifications in June

The reopening of the church, of course, comes with some major changes, including reducing capacity and asking parishioners to wear face coverings inside.

STOCKTON, Calif — Days after California public health officials released guidelines for churches to begin reopening, the Diocese of Stockton announced it will resume in-person mass starting June 14.

The reopening of the church, of course, comes with some major changes, including reducing capacity and asking parishioners to wear face coverings inside.

"All of us are eager to return to celebrating the Risen Christ as a community," Stockton Bishop Myron J. Cotta said in a statement. "But, we must ensure that we are doing so safely and with great care for the well-being of all our community."

The Diocese of Stockton closed churches to the public in March after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order to mitigate coronavius spread.

Since then, churches across the state — including Catholic churches — have switched to holding online services.

Others, however, have protested Newsom's rules, choosing to stay open and making local law enforcement force them to shut down during the public health order.

Some have even sued the state, saying that the public health orders violate constitutional rights. Federal judges in California ruled against the lawsuit.

Since March 18, Masses have been celebrated and livestreamed online and via social media. Stockton Bishop Myron J. Cotta welcomed the easing of state and county restrictions and the development of safeguards to once again make public celebrations possible.

Meanwhile, officials at the Diocese of Stockton said they are heeding the public health guidelines by state and local officials. When the churches reopen, officials said they will limit the capacity for people who can attend in-person mass to 25% or no more than 100 people.

The diocese is also asking older people and those with underlying health conditions to stay home instead of coming to mass.

Other changes include:

Thorough, frequent sanitization of churches, including pews, door handles, railings, etc.

Shared items, such as hymnals, will not be available

Social distancing between people who do not live together

Hand sanitizer will be available and used during Mass

Wear face masks if able to do so safely

No singing in the liturgy

Bishop Cotta said the modifications to mass are necessary to protect the health of parishioners and the community.

"Much will be different when we return to Mass, but the most important thing is unchanged and unchangeable. Christ waits for us in the Sacrament, whether we participate in person or online," Bishop Cotta said.

