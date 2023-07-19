Officials investigate after dead fish turn up in Stockton lake

People living in Stockton's Brookside neighborhood say crews have cleaned up the lake and picked up the dead fish.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is stepping in to investigate after dozens of dead fish turned up in the waters of a lake in Stockton's Brookside neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, the Department of Fish and Wildlife is part of an interagency Harmful Algal Bloom illness tracking team.

On July 10, officials with the department responded to the lake, along March Lane and Riverbrook Drive, to collect data and determine if the fish died because of causes related to a harmful algal bloom.

Findings from the data will be reported to the CDC's One Health Harmful Algal Bloom System.

Since at least July 3, people living near the manmade lake reported seeing and smelling dead fish along the lake's bank.

After creating a stinky situation for nearby residents for several days, people living in the community say crews eventually cleaned up the lake and picked up the dead fish.

The body of water, known to some as Brookside Lake, is part of the Brookside Homeowners Association. Representatives from the city of Stockton say they don't have jurisdiction over the lake.

In early July, a board member for the Brookside Homeowners Association said an algal bloom caused the fish to die. The bloom was exacerbated by one of the summer's first heat waves and fertilizers running off from the lawns of nearby homes.

At the time, the board member said a crew is assigned to maintain the lake at least once a week.

