CHP arrests suspect in killing of man in Stockton homeless encampment

STOCKTON, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a suspect in the killing of a man in a homeless encampment on Aug. 3, 2021.

CHP said that the victim was shot and killed in a homeless encampment under Interstate 5 near Weber Avenue and Washington Street in Stockton around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 3.

The CHP investigative unit identified a suspect, Robert Anthony Christensen, who was a transient on probation at the time of the shooting.

CHP said that they found Christensen near the Weber Point Waterfront in downtown Stockton on Aug. 5 and attempted to place him under arrest with the help of Stockton police and the San Joaquin County AB 109 Task Force.

Christensen fled law enforcement and jumped into the water before he was taken into custody, according to CHP. They are still looking for the murder weapon, a .22 caliber revolver.

Christensen was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail with a second degree murder charge.

CHP is asking anyone with information about this case to call them at 916-731-6400.