STOCKTON, Calif. — What started as a police chase ended in a four-car collision and one death Friday.

The chaos started around 3 a.m. Friday, according to Stockton CHP.

A CHP officer attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Silverado for speeding along northbound I-5, south of March Lane.

The driver refused, fled, and eventually ran a red light, crashing into three cars while passing through the intersection of March Lane and Quail Lakes Drive.

One driver involved in the collision, who was in a Chrysler Sebring, died at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were treated for their injuries at a nearby hospital and are expected to fully recover.

The chase suspect, a 17 year old from Oakland, was also treated at a hospital for his injuries.

His name has not yet been released, however, CHP officials said in their press release that the car the suspect was driving was stolen out of Stockton.