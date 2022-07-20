Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

Hoa Thi Tran was located Thursday evening, canceling a silver alert, the CHP said in a Tweet.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found.

Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.

According to Stockton police, Tran was last seen walking away from a family business on Center Street, heading west on Park Street, Tuesday wearing a blue hat, burgundy shirt and purple pants.

Tran speaks Vietnamese and was considered at risk due to a medical condition that could cause her to become lost, police said.

SPD News: Help Us Locate Hoa!!! On July 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Hoa Thi Tran walked away from her family business in... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

