Stockton Police investigate Christmas Eve homicide

The late-night Christmas Eve crime marked the Stockton Police Department's 49th homicide case of 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating after a 31-year-old man died Saturday night. Officers said they were called to Fontana Avenue near Country Club Boulevard in Stockton around 10:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from injuries. The nature of the injuries was not disclosed by investigators.

First responders say they attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries. The Stockton Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

The Saturday night discovery marks the city's 49th homicide case of 2022.

It is unclear if any suspects or a motive have been identified by authorities. ABC10 has reached out to officials for more information.

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: Stockton officers and volunteers bring toys, smiles to neighborhoods touched by violence