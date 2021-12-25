Woman found dead on Christmas morning in Stockton, police say

Police in Stockton say they responded to a call of a "person down" just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue.

Police in Stockton said they responded to a call of a "person down" just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue. In a Facebook post, they said officers and medics arrived on scene to find a 40-year-old woman dead.

"Homicide detectives responded for the investigation," police said in the post. "At this time, there is no motive or suspect information."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

