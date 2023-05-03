Chuck's Hamburgers announces grand opening for new location in Stockton

The new location is at 445 W. Weber Ave., suite 126 in the Waterfront Warehouse and the grand opening will last from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's iconic Chuck's Hamburgers is hosting it's grand opening Tuesday to show off the new dining room and waterfront view.

The new location is at 445 W. Weber Ave., Suite 126 in the Waterfront Warehouse and the grand opening will last from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 9.

The historic, 2-story building along the waterfront in the city's downtown district also houses ABC10's Stockton bureau.

In late January, the popular hamburger and breakfast spot announced that they would be closing their location at the Pacific Avenue Bowl due to losing their lease and failed negations with the building's owner regarding "too high a rent and a fair amount of updates needed."

The 62-year-old diner first moved into the Pacific Avenue Bowl location in 2015.

WATCH MORE: San Joaquin County copper theft sabotages 911 emergency call system