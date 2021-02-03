Stockton residents could face fines for overflowing garbage, recycling bins

The city is cracking down on contaminated and overflowing waste bins.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton is warning people to clean up their waste bins or face fees.

Overflowing trash and contaminated recycle bins are a real problem in Stockton. Starting Monday, anyone overloading their trash, recycle or yard waste bins could face extra fees.

Stockton’s Solid Waste Manager, Grace Smith, says the fees don’t stop there. Stockton residents could face fines for “Contaminated bins."

“Contamination charge ranges from $6.09 to $18.20,” says Smith.

Waste Bin fees are part of Stockton’s new contract agreement with trash collecting companies waste management and republic service. The fees are part of an effort to send fewer recyclables to a landfill.

“So once a contaminated cart has been placed in the hopper it can essentially contaminate the whole truck,” says Smith

Contamination in a recycle bin can be things like food, oils, and non-recyclable trash. Once recyclables are contaminated they have to go to the landfill. That’s why waste collection companies are cracking down and charging offenders.

“They have smart tucks that can take photos and video of bins,” says Smith.

If you want to avoid those fines here are 3 tips Republic Services suggests to their clients.

Know what to Throw: Things like clean cardboard, bottles and paper can be recycled. Tip two, Empty, Clean, Dry: Make sure you clean out all your containers. A dirty salad dressing bottle could contaminate the whole bin. DON’T Bag It: Make sure you remove all your plastic bags including the garbage bag from the bin.

The city says these fees are really meant for repeat offenders. For the next few months, there will be lots of warnings. The whole goal is to get people to close their trash lids and recycle properly.