'We will continue strong to do work in his name' | Colin Powell leaves behind legacy, controversy

Politically, he was a moderate but chose to be known as a Republican.



"He demonstrated that, he being a part of the Republican party showed, that we do have debates and discussions about issues and things like that and that you don't have to be in lockstep 100% with everything as a Republican in order to be a successful Republican working in a successful administration," said Sacramento conservative analyst Craig DeLuz.



DeLuz says some will remember Powell for going before the U.N. Security Council and making the case for the U.S. war against Iraq. But despite the false claims made by Powell that Saddam Hussein hid weapons of mass destruction, DeLuz says Powell provided leadership in the war moving forward.



"He really focused on the idea that look if you break it, you own it and the responsibility that we have had for providing and contributing to stabilization in Iraq and the Middle East," DeLuz said.



Powell also leaves behind a legacy of the importance of education. He was a graduate in 1958 from the City College of New York where he grew up in the Bronx.



"I had been informed by the family that he was ill. Things seemed to be improving and then took a turn for the worse, so it's a shock," said Andy Rich, dean for the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership in New York.



The school is described on its website as a leading center for social, political and economic research and education with a particular emphasis on addressing problems that impede equity, diversity, prosperity and more.



"Until the pandemic, (Powell) was a regular visitor to campus. He would show up early for meetings, so he could hang out on the quad and shake hands with students," Rich said.



Rich also said Powell had a dry sense of humor but was also humble and kind.



"A lot of folks could get nervous in his presence. And, he had this way of both setting you at ease, but also kind of focusing intently on you in ways that made you feel what you had to say mattered," Rich said.



With Powell's passing, Rich says the School which bears Powell's name will continue on.