STOCKTON, California — Sadly, Diego and Leticia Galvan know all-too-well about violence. Their 20-year-old son Luis was shot and killed more than three years ago.

"He was shot from the roof of that hotel. He didn't even know it was coming," said Leticia Galvan.

An active participant with the group "Victims of Violent Crimes of San Joaquin County," Galvan says the spike in deadly violence needs to be met with increased vigilance and involvement by the community.

"Look at the cars. Look at the people around you. Anything happens, step up and say something. Call the police. Call them because immediately they can arrest the people that are doing this," said Galvan.

Police say calls from the public are not happening enough. And they say, it ties their hands to getting crimes solved and justice for families.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs says he personally met with the family of the Saturday night's murder victim and spoke at length with the police chief about what more can be done.

"Again, it's frustrating. It's sad. But, I don't think it's cause to give up hope. I think at times like this, instead of pointing fingers, it gets better when we join hands and actually do the work collectively," said Tubbs.

Some say more activities for youth could be one answer. One idea is using existing resources, like city parks, to help stop the violence.

Anthony Robinson with the group "Fathers and Families of San Joaquin," which in part provides help for families impacted by violent crime, says using Stockton's parks as neighborhood centers to connect youth to one another may be one solution. He himself says he spent 20 years in prison for robbery as a teen growing up in Stockton.

"People get healed and they're not even focused on the process of getting healed. They understand the benefits of seeing their neighbors smile. [They] probably haven't seen them smile in the last 10 or 20 years, right?" said Robinson.

Robinson sees city buses going from park to park where youth play against one another, forming bonds from different neighborhoods.

Galvan says whatever the solution is, she believes younger people are getting more brazen at committing deadly crime.

"Why? Because the young kids aren't going to do that much time," Galvan said.

Her son's killer only got nine years in prison.

