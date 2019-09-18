STOCKTON, Calif. — Ken Thompson has had enough. He wants something better now that his community mailbox has been broken into in the 1600 block of Henry Long Blvd., near Weston Ranch High School.

"People should stop stealing, get a job...you're taking people's mail. You can cost somebody credit," said Thompson.

At least one community mailbox containing 16 mail slots has been targetted. However, neighbors say several more boxes have been broken into in recent years.

Thompson noticed the break-in Thursday night when he went to get his mail.

"Yeah, I had stuff in there...It might be at the post office today," Thompson said.

One neighbor told ABC10 his bank contacted him about someone attempting to use a credit card that he had not yet received. The neighbor said the bank blocked the transaction.

Now, some neighbors are so fed up with the community boxes, they are starting a petition drive to get rid of the boxes.

The U.S. Postal Service says it is investigating the thefts. If convicted, a person faces up to five years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine. There is a standing $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you are a victim of mail theft, you can report it by calling the U.S. Postal Service at 877-876-2455.

