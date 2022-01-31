Community mourns the loss of Stockton Fire Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna

Fortuna was shot and killed Monday morning while responding to a fire in the area of Aurora and Washington Street, deputies say.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton community is mourning the loss of Stockton Fire Department Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna who was shot and killed Monday morning while responding to a dumpster fire.

The 47-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the Stockton Fire Department.

"Captain Fortuna served the city of Stockton for 21 years and leaves behind his wife and two grown children," Stockton Fire Chief Richard Edwards said in a statement.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said Fortuna took pride in serving the Stockton community day in and day out.

"Max was the type of firefighter that showed up every day and never complained about his job," Stockton Firefighters 456 Union President Mario Gardea said. "I don't know many other firefighters who enjoy their job as much as he did."

Fortuna leaves behind a legacy of leadership and commitment in the Stockton community.

"Captain Max Fortuna was one of our heroes and this is a sobering reminder of the sacrifices our public safety personnel make daily to protect and serve our community," Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said.

Lincoln encourages the Stockton community to show love and support to the Stockton Fire Department and the Fortuna family.

Other fire departments including Sacramento, Lodi and Redwood City released statements mourning the loss of Captain Fortuna.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Sacramento Fire Department joins the Stockton Fire Department in mourning the loss of Captain Max Fortuna," Sacramento Fire Department shared in a Facebook post.

"The Lodi Fire Department wishes to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Captain Max Fortuna and the entire Stockton Fire Department," Lodi Fire Department shared.

"We are shocked and devastated this morning," Redwood City Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "Our brothers and sisters with the Stockton Fire Department need our thoughts, prayers, and support after one of their on-duty members was shot while on a 911 call."

