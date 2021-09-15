COVID-19 cases might have reached plateau in San Joaquin County, health officials say

Health officials announced on Tuesday a decline in coronavirus cases and asked the Board for resources to help maintain their success.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County health officials said COVID-19 cases might be reaching a plateau in San Joaquin County.

Health officials reported a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations on Tuesday as they continue encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“It appears we are emerging from the Delta variant surge, but we are keeping a close watch because of Labor Day gatherings as well as people ordering rapid tests from private companies and not necessarily reporting a positive test. However, it appears we are at a plateau, which is great news" said Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park, in part, at the meeting on Tuesday.

The county hopes the decline in COVID-19 cases will continue as the cold and flu season approaches.

“It is clear we need to continue encouraging testing and vaccinations in order to increase the momentum in beating the virus. We are continuing to get tests and vaccinations dispersed throughout the community, we are doing everything possible to prevent and respond to outbreaks and we are addressing the increased demand to provide rapid testing to residents throughout the County,” said Tom Patti, chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors,

Dr. Park also asked the Board for support as public health tries to get assistance for 3rd dose boosters for skilled nursing facility residents. She also asked for support for the Outbreak Response Team van that helps provide outbreak testing to homeless shelters, schools and more.

