Update | 1 killed, another in critical condition after 3-vehicle Stockton crash

According to Stockton police, a driver in her 60s was found dead at the scene Wednesday by paramedics.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A three-vehicle crash in central Stockton left one driver dead and her passenger in critical condition Wednesday, according to Stockton police.

Ambulances responded to the crash on Bianchi Road near Townehome Drive and discovered a driver in her 60s dead at the scene.

The passenger, who was also in his 60s, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Stockton police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

