Stockton

Crosstown Freeway in Stockton set for 55-hour closure

Caltrans says eastbound State Route 4 (SR4) in Stockton will close for bridge work at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8 and last through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11.

STOCKTON, Calif — The Crosstown Freeway in Stockton will close for the weekend for bridgework. 

According to the California Department of Transportation [Caltrans], a 55-hour full closure of eastbound State Route 4, also known as the Crosstown Freeway, is set to close to traffic beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11. 

Westbound lanes will not be impacted during this period of construction work.

Caltrans is asking commuters to use alternative routes this weekend, with SR-12 and SR-120 designated as detour routes. 

Check out the map below for the latest traffic information.

