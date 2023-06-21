Stockton's crosstown freeway named in honor of fallen Officer Jimmy Inn

An initiative launched by the city's police and fire unions also proposes naming the city's new library in honor of Officer Inn and Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna

STOCKTON, Calif. — The route thousands of commuters use to switch freeways or get to downtown Stockton each day has a new name. Stockton's crosstown freeway stretch of State Route 4 is now the "Officer Jimmy Arty Inn Memorial Highway."

Jimmy Inn was the Stockton police officer shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call on LaCresta Way in May 2021.

New signs bearing Officer Inn's name went up on the nearly 3-mile stretch of freeway Wednesday after a morning ceremony.

California State Senator Carlos Villapudua proposed naming the freeway in honor of the fallen officer in June 2022 and the Senate unanimously passed the resolution last August.

An initiative launched by the city's police and fire unions proposes naming the city's new library in honor of Officer Inn and Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna, also shot and killed in the line of duty.

The city council has not yet made a decision on the name of the new library, but a two-month online survey accepting nominations for the naming closed June 16.

