City paints crosswalks purple as Stockton Kings prepare to head into playoffs

The G-League Kings finished their regular season with a victory at the Golden 1 Center Friday, before heading into the playoffs.

STOCKTON, Calif. — While Stockton might not have a beam, the color purple is spreading across the city in celebration as the Stockton Kings prepare to head into the G League playoffs.

As the team was defeating the Mexico City Capitanes in a final regular season game at the Golden 1 Center Friday, city crews were downtown painting the crosswalks at the intersection of Madison and Fremont Streets in front of the King's home venue, the Stockton Arena.

In the middle of the intersection, the city's area code "209" was painted in purple.

The Kings clinched their first-round bye in the playoffs after beating the G-League Ignite at the Stockton Arena Sunday.

Since the pivotal matchup, the city has illuminated the Stockton Arena, City Hall and the Weber Point water fountains in purple.

The three downtown landmarks will remain lit purple every night as long as the Kings are in the playoffs, city officials say.

Playoffs are scheduled to begin March 28. The Kings, which moved to Stockton in 2018, made one previous playoff appearance in the 2018-2019 season.

The G-League team's success comes as its parent NBA team, the Sacramento Kings has also had a successful season. The Sacramento Kings are four wins away from making the NBA playoffs.

