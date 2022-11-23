Customers in Stockton praise owner for lowering gas to $3.99 a gallon

Ernie's General Store on E. Waterloo Road wants to thank their customers and give them a break

STOCKTON, Calif. — When Corderial Venson needed gas, he looked no further than Ernie's General Store and Deli on East Waterloo Road in Stockton. He saw the price was $3.99 cash for a gallon of unleaded gas.

"With everything on the rise, he's definately looking out for us, the owner," said Venson.

That owner is Ernie Giannecchini. He's owned the store for 43 years. While the store is known for lucky lottery winners, he wanted everyone to be a winner at the pump this holiday.

"I'm doing it in appreciation of all my loyal customers, and, it's Thanksgiving. Have a happy Thanksgiving to customers that have come by and even the ones along the road," said Giannecchini.

His competition across the street, a Chevron station, sells a gallon of unleaded for $5.29 a gallon. Ernie's gas, on the other hand, is $3.99 a gallon. Do the math, and it's a $1.30 a gallon savings.

Dana Rucker drove 900 miles from Tacoma, Washington to visit family in Valley Springs. She said the $3.99 price matches the cheapest price from where she lives.

"I'm inherently a little cheap. I don't want to pay more than I have to. The price across the street - my stepmom and me were like, 'Wow,'" said Rucker.

Weston Hoogveld filled up his truck with 34 gallons of diesel gas, which also had a cheaper price than usual.



"Nice of him. We're all dealing with the rise of inflation right now and it's not easy," said Hoogveld.

"We need more pleasantries right now and a happier attitude. And, if we can help them out a little bit with their fuel, that's great," said Giannecchini.

If you want to check out Ernie's General Store and Deli, it's located at 4407 E. Waterloo Road in Stockton, just east of Highway 99.

