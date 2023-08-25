Person dead after crash in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after an overnight crash Friday in San Joaquin County, according to California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened between Galt and Lodi near the intersection of Lower Sacramento Road and Acampo Road. CHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person died at the scene. It's unclear how many other people were involved in the crash or their condition.
The crash is under investigation.
