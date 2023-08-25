x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

Person dead after crash in San Joaquin County

The crash happened between Galt and Lodi near the intersection of Lower Sacramento Road and Acampo Road.

More Videos

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after an overnight crash Friday in San Joaquin County, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened between Galt and Lodi near the intersection of Lower Sacramento Road and Acampo Road. CHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person died at the scene. It's unclear how many other people were involved in the crash or their condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Bill proposed to stop transient release of sexually violent predators

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out