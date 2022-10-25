x
Stockton

1 person dead, 1 injured after crash near I-5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton

The driver of one car died at the scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries.

STOCKTON, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday near southbound Interstate 5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton, according to California Highway Patrol

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 2:20 a.m. The driver of one car died at the scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries. No one in the second car involved in the crash was injured.

It is not clear how the crash happened, but CHP told ABC10 that no alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.

