1 dead after in multi-vehicle crash in Stockton

The crash happened at Thornton Road and Hammer Lane.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An investigation into a deadly crash is underway in Stockton.

Police said a multi-vehicle crash at Thornton Road and Hammer Lane in the Bear Creek District left one person dead just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. The person was only identified as a passenger of one of the vehicles.

Traffic investigators took over the investigation, which is still ongoing.

ABC10 reached out to Stockton Police Department on Sunday, but no additional information on the crash was available.

