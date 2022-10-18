x
Stockton

Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Stockton

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 4th Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A deadly overnight shooting is under investigation in Stockton Tuesday.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 4th Street. A man was shot and died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating it as a homicide and they are working to find information on a possible shooter. 

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff's office at (209) 468-4400 (Select Option 1) and refer to case number 22-21982.

