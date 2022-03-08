Victim in Monday's Stockton shooting dies; suspect arrested

The Stockton Police Department says the suspect, 34-year-old Cordero Currington, shot himself in the leg while trying to flee the scene.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 41-year-old man has died after being shot Monday near downtown Stockton, the Stockton Police Department says.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, around 2:29 p.m. Monday, police officers were called to the 400 block of S. San Joaquin Street for reports of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old man who had both been shot.

The two were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The 41-year-old later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

After the shooting, officers identified the other person who had been shot as 34-year-old Cordero Currington.

Detectives say Currington shot the 41-year-old man and then tried to get away from the scene, shooting himself in the leg in the process.

After being medically cleared, Currington was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder and weapons charges. Monday's fatal shooting marks Stockton's 13th homicide in 2022.