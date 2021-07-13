Delta College offering free textbooks to vaccinated students

Delta College will also offer students free loaner laptops and hotspots for the semester as part of the incentives.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin Delta College pulled an Oprah and announced that they will be offering free textbook access to vaccinated students for the Fall 2021 semester.

San Joaquin Delta College announced that they will not require students, staff and campus visitors returning to campus for the fall semester to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 8. They will still require face masks and social distancing mandates.

On July 10, just two days later, San Joaquin Delta College’s Board of Trustees sent out a press release saying that they will be offering access to textbooks free of charge for students who provide proof of vaccination for the fall semester. This is an incentive to encourage protection from COVID-19.

“We are providing this incentive not only to encourage students to get vaccinated but also to support their growth and success in the classroom”, Dr. Charles Jennings, Delta College’s Trustee Board President, said in the press release.

In addition to free access to textbooks, San Joaquin Delta College will be providing free loaner laptops and hotspots, free parking for the fall semester, free bus service in conjunction with the San Joaquin Regional Transit District and free on-campus vaccination clinics at the new Delta College Health Center, operated by Community Medical Centers.

San Joaquin Delta College posted the announcement on their Instagram and Twitter. Students' responses were mostly positive online, a lot of them eager to learn more information about it.

Since Delta College is offering both online and in-person classes this fall, it gives students the flexibility to decide what is best for them.