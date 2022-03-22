Man arrested in 2022 shooting death of 18-year-old in Stockton

On March 22, 2022, the Stockton Police Department said a man was hit in a shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Deonte Holmes was arrested Monday for the 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old in Stockton. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of killing the 18-year-old.

On March 22, 2022, the Stockton Police Department said a man was hit in a shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane. After the family transported the 18-year-old in their own car, he died over a mile away from the initial scene at the intersection of West Lane and March Lane. The 18-year-old's identity has not been released.

The relationship between Holmes and the 18-year-old was not released. Holmes is also 18, according to the police department.

Anyone with more information about the case can call the Stockton Police Department’s Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323.

