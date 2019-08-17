STOCKTON, Calif. — In a new move for security measures, San Joaquin County deputies are carrying rifles to deter possible threats at community events.

"Lincoln Center Live" in Stockton now has deputies out with rifles on their person. It's a move that puts forward a "visibly high presence" in light of recent tragedies throughout the country and in the interest of public safety.

"As a society we need to face the fact that there are individuals that wish to cause harm on large public gatherings," the sheriffs department said in a press release.

The sheriffs office says visibility and presence have been a proven deterrent against all crime and that with these new security measures they'll be enhancing security by dissuading potential threats and reducing reaction time if a life threatening event happens.

According to the sheriffs office, the move is not meant to alarm people and is instead meant to provide a safe place for community members to enjoy and to show that deputies are prepared.

