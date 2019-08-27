STOCKTON, Calif — San Joaquin deputies shot and killed a man Tuesday morning in Stockton after he allegedly pointed a gun at them, sheriff's officials say.

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of Florida Avenue when deputies received a call about a man with a gun, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Officials said during a Facebook Live.

Officials said the man lifted a gun and pointed it at the deputies. The deputies responded by shooting the man. It's unclear if the man fired any shots at the deputies before he was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

