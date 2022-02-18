'I'm really excited' | Dog missing for over a decade found in Stockton

The San Joaquin County Sheriff said an animal services officer came upon a seemingly unwell dog, and to his surprise, 'Zoey' was reported missing in 2010.
STOCKTON, Calif. — When Stockton animal services officer Brandon Levin came upon what he thought was a stray dog on Feb. 10, he did not anticipate learning how long the dog had been away from its human.
After a caller reported seeing the dog dropped off at a rural property outside Stockton, Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip. To his surprise, a match came back.
The dog was reported missing in Lafayette, Calif., in 2010. The stray dog was actually "Zoey" who was part of a family now living in Benicia. Their dog was gone so long, the microchip company listed Zoey as deceased in 2015.
Missing for 12 Years!
This one will hit you right in the feels!
#FeelGoodFriday
On February 10, 2022, Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin received a call regarding a stray dog who had been dropped off on a rural property outside Stockton. The caller said the dog appeared old and unwell.
ASO Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip, and to his surprise the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from Lafayette, California in 2010. Yes, 12 years ago!
Zoey had been missing for so long, in 2015 the microchip company had actually listed her as “deceased” in their records. Even more amazing, the owners still had the same phone number, though they now live in Benecia.
We met the owner Michelle in Rio Vista, where she and Zoey reunited after 12 years apart!
#sanjoaquincountysheriff
#animalservices
#reunitedanditfeelssogoodPosted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 18, 2022
"We went to the store for about 20 minutes, came back and she was missing," owner Michelle said in a video shared by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. "I definitely didn't expect this to ever happen, so I'm really excited."
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read