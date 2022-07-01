Proposal to close 7th, 8th-grade programs at Stockton's Don Riggio Elementary draws criticism

The proposal is scheduled to be voted on by Lincoln Unified trustees during a Wednesday meeting.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A plan up for a vote by the Lincoln Unified School District Board of Trustees Wednesday is drawing criticism from teachers, parents, and community members.

The proposal would end the seventh and eighth-grade programs at Lincoln Unified's Don Riggio Elementary School in Stockton. District official site low attendance as the reason for making the proposal.

"Enrollment in grades 7 and 8 has continued to decline such that we can no longer sustain the number of programs or level of staffing we currently have at our K-8 school sites," the agenda item reads. "It is now necessary to make the difficult and fiscally responsible decision to restructure an elementary school from a K-8 to a TK-6 program."

106 students currently enrolled in Don Riggio's sixth and seventh-grade classes would have to choose another school in the district to attend next year if the plan is approved.

For Courtney Wise, a Don Riggio teacher and parent, hearing about the proposal was a shock.

"I've been here since 2010. We have a very strong program and so disbelief I think was also part of it, and disappointment," Wise said. "I'm heartbroken over this idea that I may not be able to be here next year and that impacts my daughter's future too because she's here because of the arts program."

After hearing about the proposal, Wise organized with other teachers and parents who plan to picket outside of the school Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning. They say they hope to send a message to school district leadership.

"We hope to have a strong presence," said Elke Schmeling, a parent of an eighth-grader enrolled at Don Riggio. "We would like to make clear to the school board that this is a decision that feels rushed."

Schmeling says she was just as shocked hearing about the proposal to end the classes. With one daughter in eighth grade and another who had previously graduated from Don Riggio, Schmeling says she has seen the impact the school can have first-hand.

"One thing about our school that's kind of special is that we are arts-focused, we're the only arts Visual Performing Arts focus school within our district," Schmeling said. "Students seem to be feeling like they have a home at the school. This is especially important right now after the pandemic, mental health issues amongst students have really kind of risen up."

Those opposed to the proposal say they hope the district will give them more time to recruit students and increase interest in the program, citing a lack of in-person recruitment events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are a strong community," Wise said. "By Taking our seventh and eighth-grade classes away, it really breaks our community that's been built on for so many years."

Sandra Chan, the trustee who represents Don Riggio and area four, declined to comment on the proposal. The agenda item is scheduled to go before the Board of Trustees during their Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m. in the district's Beverly Holt Boardroom.

